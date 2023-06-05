Salvation Army Nest Children’s Home receives fire-detection system

The Salvation Army Nest Children’s Home in St Andrew recently received a new fire-detection and alarm system at the home from the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF). The home is the most recent facility, overseen by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, to be equipped by the foundation which is part of a memorandum of understanding signed by both entities along with the Jamaica Fire Brigade in 2019.

“We are proud to play a role in protecting and preserving the lives of children in state care across Jamaica. This donation comes at a time when the importance of fire safety has been highlighted by a recent tragic incident [in Guyana],” said Heather Goldson, director of SVF and chief marketing officer of Supreme Ventures Limited.

Over 45 children’s homes across Jamaica have received fire-detection and alarm systems, as well as comprehensive fire safety training since the initiative began.

During the official handover ceremony, the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) conducted a short training session on fire safety. Additionally, the JFB organised a fire drill to allow the children and caregivers to showcase what they had learned.

The Supreme Ventures Foundation, since its inception, has provided scholarships to exceptional young individuals in state care to implementing multimillion-dollar fire safety programmes.