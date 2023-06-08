Bartlett seeking to limit fallout from US travel advisory

On the heels of a recent travel advisory issued for Jamaica by the US State Department, Tourism Minister Edmond Bartlett is headed to the North American country to seek to assure travellers that the island is a "safe, secure and seamless" destination.

The tourism ministry in a release on Thursday advised that Bartlett and a team of senior tourism officials have departed Jamaica for the United States to engage with critical stakeholders ahead of what is expected to be the best summer tourist season for Jamaica.

“We're hitting the road to bolster arrivals from our biggest and best market, the United States. More than 74 per cent of our visitors come from the US and we don't take that for granted. We're determined to future-proof the sector this summer, and meeting with our American partners is crucial to realising that objective,” Bartlett stated.

The tourism minister pointed to the recent travel advisory and underscored that it is essential that American visitors are reminded of the “safe, secure and seamless” experience that a Jamaican vacation offers.

Bartlett also noted that it is prudent for Jamaica's presence to be felt in the American market at this time.

In its latest advisory in May, the State Department urged Americans to reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime

Bartlett's first stop will be in New York City where he will participate in the annual Caribbean Week celebrations organised by the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

The tourism minister will briefly return to Jamaica before heading to Miami, Florida, where he will meet with key players in the cruise industry, including Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association.

Bartlett and his team will also make a quick trip to Atlanta, Georgia, for meetings with Delta Vacations and Delta Airlines, one of America's major legacy carriers.

Following his Atlanta visit, he will return to Florida for the Miami World Travel Expo, where he will participate in a panel discussion followed by a meeting with executives from the Expedia Group, owners of more than 200 travel booking sites across 75 countries.

“New York, Miami and Atlanta are the cities from which we traditionally get a large influx of American visitors. These areas also have a high concentration of 'Jamericans' who often choose to return home and spend their tourism dollars during the summer season. We've strategically targeted these cities for maximum impact as we make sure tourism's contribution to the Jamaican economy continues to grow,” Bartlett added.

