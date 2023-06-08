Corporate Hands | 30 students graduate from Youth with GRIT Programme

Top performers in the Joy Town Community Development Foundation’s Youth with GRIT Programme (from left) Anthony Knight, Julis Clarke and Suwayne High celebrate with the trophies and medals they received during the programme’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday at the Sagicor Life R. Danny Williams Building in New Kingston. The porgramme, which benefitted 30 fourth-formers at Charlie Smith High School in Kingston, ran for the entire academic year, and provided support with literacy, numeracy, conflict resolution and other life skills for the students, as well as their parents. The Sagicor Foundation sponsored the programme to the tune of $7 million.