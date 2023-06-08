Corporate Hands | FCJ builds greenhouse for the elderly

Factories Corporation of Jamaica Limited (FCJ) Chairman Lyttleton Shirley (right) looks on as the Salvation Army Eastern Jamaica Division member sows a seedling into the hydroponics system. Also observing are Central Greenhouse Supplies and Services’ Jervis Rowe; the Salvation Army’s Major Marlene Boakye-Agyemang, divisional director of women’s ministries; and home administrator Major Jennifer Brown. The occasion was the FCJ’s Labour Day project at the Salvation Army Francis Ham Residence for the Elderly in St Andrew. The project involved the construction of a 200-square-foot greenhouse with a hydroponics system and planter boxes for the residents. Partnering on the initiative was Rhino Jamaica Ltd, who contributed a 650-gallon water tank.