Rifles, ammo and ballistic vests seized in Mountain View

Detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) today seized two rifles and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Jacques Road in Mountain View, Kingston.

A man was arrested.

The police report that about 8:25 a.m., the team conducted an operation at a house and the following items were seized:

* Two high-powered rifles

* Twenty-eight 5.56 mm cartridges

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Forty-two 9mm cartridges

* One 7.26 cartridge

* Three ballistic vests

The identity of the man in custody is being withheld pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.