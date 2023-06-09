Man injured in gun attack at gas station
Published:Friday | June 9, 2023 | 4:07 PM
A man was this afternoon shot in a gun attack at a gas station located at the intersection of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew.
He was reportedly rushed to hospital.
The shooting occurred about 3 o'clock.
The gunshots caused persons to scamper for cover.
The scene is being processed by the police and traffic is being diverted along the busy thoroughfare.
- Andre Williams
