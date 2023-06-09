Man injured in gun attack at gas station

A man was this afternoon shot in a gun attack at a gas station located at the intersection of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew.

He was reportedly rushed to hospital.

The shooting occurred about 3 o'clock.

The gunshots caused persons to scamper for cover.

The scene is being processed by the police and traffic is being diverted along the busy thoroughfare.

- Andre Williams

