Poland's Iga Swiatek wins French Open tennis final for 4th Slam

Poland's Iga Swiatek overcame a second-set crisis and a third-set deficit to beat unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 and collect a third career championship at the French Open and fourth tennis Grand Slam title.

Swiatek suddenly seemed lost in Saturday's final. Her strokes were awry. Her confidence was gone. Her big early lead vanished, too.

She kept looking up into the stands, seeking guidance from her coach and her sports psychologist.

So much was amiss right up until she was two games from defeat against Muchova. And then, when she needed to most, Swiatek transformed back into, well, Swiatek - the No. 1 player in women's tennis for more than a year; the defending champion at Roland Garros. Aggressive. Decisive. Full of clarity.

“It's pretty surreal, everything. But the match was really intense, a lot of ups and downs. Stressful moments and coming back,” said Swiatek, now 4-0 in major finals. “So I'm pretty happy that at the end I could be solid in those few last games and finish it.”

- The Associated Press

