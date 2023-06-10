Police operation under way in Rosemount, St James for 'most wanted man'

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says its members are conducting an "intensive" operation in St James for the parish's most wanted man Oshane Francis, also known as 'Brukhand'.

Francis heads the notorious list following last week's killing of Nester 'Zaddo' Gallimore during a shoot-out with members of the security forces in Barrett Town in the parish.

"The operation is focused around the Rosemount area, where authorities have already seized a vehicle known to have been used by Francis," the JCF said in a Twitter post just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The police have urged residents within the Rosemount community to "remain inside their homes for their own safety".

Gallimore, along with brothers Javaughn Henry and Jadane Henry, were killed in the incident on June 3.

