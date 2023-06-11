Regional stakeholders begin talks on bringing stability to Haiti

Over the next three days, Jamaica will host a high-level meeting of specially invited leaders and stakeholders, as the Caribbean region seeks to find solutions to the ongoing crisis in Haiti.

Jamaica’s role in the process has been welcomed by former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson, who has been a long-standing supporter of that country’s efforts towards attaining peace, stability and good governance.

“I hope it will begin to pave the way to address the gang crisis; and put in place arrangements for the people to choose, within an acceptable period, a government with the legitimacy and authority to rebuild the most populous Caribbean and oldest sovereign nation,” Patterson told The Sunday Gleaner.

“The eminent team deserves our fullest support in the task of providing human resource capacity and the entire field of institution creation.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness had signalled to the nation earlier this year that Jamaica was willing to lend support to any effort to bring stability to the country that has been ravaged by years of political, economic and social unrest, with gang violence now overrunning the streets.

Today’s Haitian stakeholder consultations follows Thursday’s meeting with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government and United States Vice President Kamala Harris in The Bahamas, where discussions were held on a number of issues impacting the region. The US has pledged US$100 million towards various efforts in the region.

From June 11-13, Jamaica will provide the venue for the consultations, as well as arrangements to facilitate the attendees, who were invited by Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, chair of CARICOM.

These include representatives from Haiti; the Eminent Persons Group, which was established by CARICOM to oversee the community’s provision of Good Offices to the Government of Haiti and Haitian stakeholders; the prime ministers of The Bahamas and Haiti; the CARICOM Secretary General and representatives from international partners and donor support.

The talks will be led by the Eminent Persons Group, which consists of former Prime Minister of The Bahamas Perry Christie; former Prime Minister of Jamaica Bruce Golding; and former Prime Minister of St Lucia Dr Kenny D. Anthony.

“Prime Minister Davis and I will officially hand over the process to the Eminent Persons Group at the opening event. However, I must underscore and emphasise that notwithstanding any representation from states regionally, the consultations themselves will only involve the Haitian stakeholders, supported by the Eminent Persons Group with their requisite technical personnel,” Holness said.

The group will update CARICOM.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has been outspoken about the crisis in Haiti, disheartened that is has come to this, given the country’s proud heritage.

In response to Holness’ announcement, Golding welcomed the meeting, noting that the solutions should be fashioned by Haitians. He said any attempts to impose extra-territorial solutions from within or external to the region would be the wrong approach. Haitians should be the ones charting the course for their future, he said.

He also noted that “given the proximity of Jamaica to the shores of Haiti … it is clearly in Jamaica’s interest for Haiti to be restored to a functional democratic system of government, and that security within Haiti and of its borders be put on a footing where criminal elements – organised and disorganised – do not hold sway.”

NEED FOR CONFIDENTIALITY

Prime Minister Holness has stressed the need for confidentiality during the consultation process.

“It is important that the need for confidence, confidentiality and patience be respected as this necessary but delicate process of consultation is engaged. I urge, therefore, that we allow this to be the basis on which the consultations are held and trust that the relevant information will be made available at the appropriate time,” Holness said.

He said while Jamaica and others in the region have a keen interest, it was incumbent on all to adopt a posture of non-interference in the process, while being active in support and allowing the space for the dialogue to be held.

“These consultations are intended to build consensus and allow for inclusive participation in a neutral environment. Most importantly, a majority of Haitian stakeholders have agreed to this approach in support of finding peace and stability in their country,” he said.

Over the years, Jamaica has come to Haiti’s aid during several crises. During Patterson’s tenure as prime minister, Jamaica was home to Haiti’s former president Jean Bertrand Aristide, who was eventually deposed in a coup d’état and carted off to the Central African Republic by the United States, who was part of a peacekeeping mission there. Years before, Aristide had fled to Jamaica after an attempted coup.

