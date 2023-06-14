CXC exam papers stolen from school in Jamaica

The examination papers for nine Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) subjects have been stolen from fireproof cabinets at a school in Jamaica.

CXC did not name the institution.

The exams were scheduled to be administered this week.

The regional body says the matter is being investigated by the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“This is of grave concern to CXC,” it said in a statement this afternoon.

“CXC is determining the course of action and will communicate with the Ministries of Education today,” it noted.

In May, Jamaica was identified as the source of the leak of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics Paper 2.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, registrar and CXC chief executive officer, Dr Wayne Wesley said the leak was pinpointed to one location and that the information was subsequently disseminated across various social media platforms, reaching other Caribbean nations.

Wesley refused to name the parish or examination centre where the breach was found.

