Grant back in JAS leadership race

SIX YEARS after walking away from the leadership of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), former President Norman Washington Grant is eyeing a seat on the board of directors when the 126th annual general meeting (AGM) takes at the Denbigh Agricultural Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, on Wednesday, July 12.

Grant used Monday’s annual general meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies, held at the offices of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, in St Andrew, to apprise the membership of his intention to run for office.

Speaking with The Gleaner afterwards, Grant explained that he had been advised by the executive of the JAS that the positions of three directors were being retired and that he had been nominated to run for direct membership.

A PAID DIRECT MEMBER

“I got nominated to be one of the persons who the delegates will vote for as a direct member representative on the board, at the AGM,” he pointed out, adding that as president of the Mount Charles branch, he qualifies as branch member as well as a paid direct member.

Pressed as to whether the post of director was a route to the leadership, Grant said that this was not on his agenda, but if the membership so chooses, he would not be averse to retaking the reins of the 127-old umbrella farmers’ organisation.

“I am not hungry for leadership. I am more hungry for service and would like to contribute more. It is more about further service, because I have been a member of the JAS for decades and would like to play my role in advancing the organisation. So if I get elected as a direct member and someone wants to nominate me for any other position I would give it some consideration, but the first thing is to offer my service to the organisation,” he told The Gleaner.

As usual, delegates will call the shots at the AGM, with the JAS advising that the delegation will have one delegate from each affiliated branch society and each parish association of branch societies will have five delegates, with direct members and observers also invited.