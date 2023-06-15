JDF mourns murder of army major

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it is saddened by the shooting death of Major Bonnie-Paul Williams in St Andrew this morning.

According to the JDF, his attackers stole his licensed firearm.

Williams was serving at the Jamaica National Reserve as Brigade Medical Officer.

It is reported that he was returning home when he observed a group of men attempting to steal a motor car.

The men opened fire at his vehicle, hitting him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Williams was found unresponsive at the scene.

It is believed that he died of gunshot wounds he sustained.

“Major Williams epitomised selflessness in his service towards his fellow citizens. His death will be a matter of enormous sadness to those who knew him and those whose lives he has impacted,” said Brigadier Ricardo Blidgen, Brigade Commander Jamaica National Reserve.

This was echoed by the Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman.

“Major Williams lived as a nation builder as he served his country with unwavering commitment and professionalism. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, fellow comrades-in-arms and medical professionals.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.