Companies encouraged to develop culture of data ethics

Local entities dealing in artificial intelligence (AI) are being encouraged to develop a culture of data ethics.

The call comes from Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, who was speaking at the SalesCon360 Conference and Technology Expo on June 14, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The event was targeted at sales and marketing professionals.

Vaz said organisations should start with developing transparent algorithms and that these should be free from bias and discrimination, and their decision-making processes must be auditable.

“AI algorithms are designed to make predictions and decisions based on the data on which they are trained. However, if these algorithms are biased or discriminatory, they can perpetuate inequalities and harm certain segments of society,” he pointed out.

The technology minister underscored that AI is a transformative force in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where technological innovations are reshaping the way business is conducted.

He is encouraging more collaboration among industry players, government, and academia to address emerging challenges and develop innovative solutions.

This includes promoting research and development in privacy-enhancing technologies, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and sharing best practices to create a robust ecosystem of data protection and AI ethics.

