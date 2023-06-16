Classes suspended at Cumberland High after attack on student

Classes were suspended at Cumberland High School in Portmore, St Catherine, today after an incident yesterday in which an 11th-grade student was attacked by a group of men who chopped and stabbed him several times.

The student, who is now in serious condition in hospital, reportedly intervened in a dispute between two students and was later set upon by men from a neighbouring community who were called to the scene by one of the students who was involved in the dispute.

The incident reportedly occurred about 3:30 p.m. as students were heading home.

Students who turned up for classes this morning were turned back.

When The Gleaner visited the school this morning our news team was told that the principal was locked in a meeting with personnel from the Ministry of Education and was not available to speak to the media.

The incident is being investigated by the St Catherine South police division.

- Ruddy Mathison

