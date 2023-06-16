Falmouth Hospital gets laparoscopic machine

The Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny is now able to do non-invasive surgeries with the gift of a laparoscopic machine valued at approximately $45 million.

The donation was made by the Jamaica Awareness Association of California, Inc.

"We have been in touch with Dr Leighton Perrin of the hospital. He gave us the idea of this laparoscopic machine. We had funds raised along with donations and we were able to purchase the machine," president of the association, Patrick Williams, told The Gleaner.

Perrin, the senior medical officer at the Falmouth Hospital, regarded the donation as a "monumental" one, noting that it "allows for non-invasive operations. It facilitates faster recovery time, most of all it is much cheaper for the patient."

Marion Johnson was the first patient to have a surgery done at the hospital using the machine. She had a gallbladder removal.

"I am so grateful to be the guinea pig. It was done so fast and I am up and about in one day. Most of all I could not afford to have it done in a private hospital. God is a good God and I am thankful," she said.

- Leon Jackson

