Montego Bay Tax Office to resume operations with limited services

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says that the Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre (MBRSC) will reopen for limited business (8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) tomorrow until further notice.

This is due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system, which has significantly affected the authority's customer service delivery at the location since last week.

These limited services include:

Collections (cashiering services)

Renewal of driver's licence

Substitute driver's licence

Provisional driver's licence

New driver's licence

Collection of driver's licence

Purchasing of green and red plates

Property tax query

Stamp duty processing

"During this time, persons may opt to visit the Falmouth, Lucea, Darliston or St Ann's Bay tax offices to conduct their usual transactions, the operations of which will be bolstered by redeployed staff of the MBRSC," TAJ said in a press release.

"Additionally, at the authority's Bay West location (8:30 a.m. – 3: 00 p.m.), taxpayers can conduct several transactions, including TRN application, motor vehicle partial transfer (sign out of title), as well as get taxpayer education support.

"Please note that for partial motor vehicle transfers, customers should have the motor vehicle title in hand (no arrears) with motor vehicle registration and certificate of fitness."

Taxpayers are also reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. These include filing, payment, property tax querying, traffic ticket and certificate of fitness fee payment.

"Tax Administration Jamaica wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused, as its service provider works assiduously to rectify the issue in the shortest possible time," said the entity.

For further information, persons may contact the Tax Administration's Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or monitor media for updates.

