14-y-o burn victim completes first surgery in the US

Fourteen-year-old burn patient, Ackalia Dunkley, has successfully completed the first of many surgeries after being flown to the United States to receive much-needed medical treatment.

Dunkley sustained third-degree burns during a gas explosion at her home in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth, last Friday.

The teen was airlifted from Jamaica on Tuesday night to the Joseph M Still Burn Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her father, Ruphema Dunkley, has expressed optimism at her progress.

"She coming on, she progressing because they did a surgery on her lower buttocks and it was successful. At first her temperature did drop so the surgery did pause... but everything is alright now, heart rate and temperature so far is okay," Dunkley said.

"The doctors say she will need multiple surgeries, so a lot more needs to be done," he added.

The concerned father who has been praying and sleeping by his daughter's bedside since her arrival at the hospital, has been given temporary housing at a cottage close to the hospital.

He has been granted permission by the doctors to visit her anytime.

A Gofundme account that was created with a target of USD$45, 000. So far, 879 persons have donated USD$41,737.

How you can help Ackalia Dunkley:



Bank Transfer

Institution: C&W J Co-operative Credit Union, Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

Name: Ruphema Dunkley

Member#: 6517978

Account#: 0015



GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-support-needed-for-ackalia-dunkley?utm...



