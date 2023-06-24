St Catherine High’s 75th anniversary crescendos with week of activities

ST CATHERINE High School celebrates 75 years of existence this year, and the milestone is being observed with several activities throughout the year.

The celebration is set to crescendo with a week of activities starting today with a meet-and-greet function at Timber Lounge at Sunshine Outlet Mall in Portmore, St Catherine, before a grand finale next week Sunday with a banquet at The Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, St Andrew.

According to chairperson of the school board Sharon Dale, principal Marlon Campbell and alumni association president Kerry-Ann White, the achievement of the school and those of the graduates will be highlighted during the week.

“Throughout the years, St Catherine High School has offered with pride many graduates to the society both locally and abroad. Graduates continue through the ages to excel in academia, sports, performing arts and other disciplines of honour, and over the years, have been beacons shining brilliantly like diamonds.

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary, we are mindful of the theme, ‘Commemorating, Celebrating, Conquering’. We commemorate the past, celebrate the present, and forge ahead conquering the future,” Dale said.

ROOTED IN HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT

Campbell noted that the school is rooted in the holistic development of students, who are instilled with the principles of Catholicism, with the institution being founded by Reverend Father Matthew Ashe and Sister Mercedes Dorel of the Catholic church.

“We are very grounded in our perceptions of leaders and of what we would want for the children, and this is because we do believe in strict holistic development, so it is the spiritual, the mental, the physical and the academic aspects,” Campbell said.

“This is why our students usually turn out to be good citizens, because of the philosophy and the mantra that our founders have set. That is why we continue to touch the lives of many, even in the Jamaican diaspora.

“So St Catherine High is 75, and I really think it is fit to, in a clear way, celebrate us and the wonderful work that we have been doing, which is out there to show not only that we embrace academia but holistic development,” he continued.

The alumni association is spearheading the organisation of the celebrations, and according to White, individuals during the week of activities will get a chance to rekindle memories and friendships.

“We are keeping the celebration to highlight the achievements to national development while also having some fun simultaneously. We also want to bring past students together in a manner in which they can reminisce with friends they formed bonds with while at St Catherine High.

“The St Catherine High fraternity will continue to ensure that the school remains vigilant in churning out students of the highest calibre to take their place in the Jamaican landscape and the wider world,” White said.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, on the front lawn of the school, the activities will continue with a thanksgiving service and brunch, with Monday dedicated to a parade through the streets of Spanish Town before alumni and students duel during sports day at the school on Tuesday.

The third Madge Anderson Lecture will take place on Tuesday, with the theme being ‘Empowering Our Youth: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Social Change and Crime Prevention’. Anderson is a former principal, and the panellists are Dennis Brooks, Dr Marc Thomas, Marlon Johnson and Icolin Reid.

The activities move to Camp Irie Farm and Adventures in St Elizabeth for an ‘outing’ on Wednesday, before the annual graduation ceremony on Thursday at the school and a retro party at Waterfalls on Saturday.

