Manchester man charged for allegedly stealing $15,000 from woman's home

A 19-year-old man from Manchester has been charged with burglary and larceny after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and stole $15,000 on Sunday.

He is Derrick Morgan, otherwise called 'Dudus', of Muirhead district in Craig Head in the parish.

The Manchester police say a woman securely locked her dwelling about 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and left.

Upon her return about 3 a.m. Sunday, Morgan was allegedly seen in the vicinity of her home. Checks were made and it was discovered that a window was broken and $15,000 stolen.

The police were summoned, Morgan was taken into custody and interviewed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the interview, he reportedly gave a caution statement to the police admitting to the crime.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.