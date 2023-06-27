Manchester man charged for allegedly stealing $15,000 from woman's home
A 19-year-old man from Manchester has been charged with burglary and larceny after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and stole $15,000 on Sunday.
He is Derrick Morgan, otherwise called 'Dudus', of Muirhead district in Craig Head in the parish.
The Manchester police say a woman securely locked her dwelling about 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and left.
Upon her return about 3 a.m. Sunday, Morgan was allegedly seen in the vicinity of her home. Checks were made and it was discovered that a window was broken and $15,000 stolen.
The police were summoned, Morgan was taken into custody and interviewed.
During the interview, he reportedly gave a caution statement to the police admitting to the crime.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.