Four interns under GraceKennedy Birthright Programme to arrive in Jamaica today

Four university students, two from the United States, one from Canada and one from the United Kingdom, selected for this year’s summer intern programme under the GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme, will arrive in Jamaica on June 28 for a five-week visit.

The five-week professional and cultural internship programme takes place in Jamaica between June 28 and August 7, and offers second- and third-generation Jamaican university students the unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience interning at GraceKennedy (GK), while immersing themselves in Jamaica’s rich culture.

After an extensive selection process, which saw an overwhelming number of applications, four exceptional candidates were chosen to participate in the 2023 Birthright Programme: Logan Wright, University of Central Florida, USA; Bianca Byfield, Harvard University, USA; Samaya Miller, University of British Colombia, Canada; and Ras.I Martin, Oxford University, United Kingdom.

The participants will be immersed in various cultural experiences, including museum tours and weekend trips to historical and cultural sites across the island, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of Jamaica. They will also intern at a GK subsidiary linked to their career interests.

The annual Birthright Programme is a collaboration between GraceKennedy and a number of public- and private-sector entities who also have a vested interest in nation building and engaging the Jamaican youth diaspora, including the official airline partner, Caribbean Airlines; the exclusive transportation partner, Island Car Rentals; Jamaica Tourist Board; Jakes Hotel; Flow Jamaica; Juici Patties; Hi-Lo Food Stores; Grace Foods & Services; and World Brands Services.

INTERN BENEFITS

Selected candidates will work in a GraceKennedy subsidiary linked to their field of study, thereby granting them hands-on experience in a wide range of industries. This internship will benefit the candidate in a variety of ways, including practical experience and mentorships. The internship will deepen awareness and connection to the candidates’ Jamaican roots and may help to define future career paths and involvement in the diaspora community. GraceKennedy will provide airfares from major airports, housing, ground transportation and stipend for the selected candidates.

The Birthright programme is expected to give successful candidates a well-rounded Jamaican experience, according to the GraceKennedy Foundation website.

GK Group CEO Don Wehby commented: “Since 2004 we have hosted over 50 Birthright interns, who have all returned to their respective countries and become advocates for Jamaica. By offering this transformative experience year after year, GK is continuing to inspire the next generation of Jamaicans living in the diaspora to appreciate their ancestry and create a positive impact in their communities.”

Caroline Mahfood, CEO of the GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF), which coordinates the programme on GK’s behalf, agreed, explaining: “The selected students have demonstrated a genuine eagerness to engage with their Jamaican heritage. We believe that their participation on the programme will not only support their personal and professional growth, but also deepen their connection with their Jamaican roots.

“We appreciate all our partners who play an active role in ensuring that the selected participants have a well-rounded Jamaican experience,” added Mahfood.

Intern Logan Wright recently completed his studies at the University of Central Florida, where he majored in business management and minored in sports business management. He loves football and applied for the internship because he wants to make a difference in the future of Jamaica. He is looking forward to the relationships that he will make during the programme. Logan’s mother is Jamaican.

Intern Bianca Byfield recently graduated from Harvard University, where she studied mechanical engineering.

She is very interested in environmental sustainability and applied to the programme to deepen her connection to the island. Byfield is most looking forward to spending an extended amount of time in Jamaica and gain her own firsthand experiences of the work environment, opportunities and culture.

Both her parents are Jamaicans.