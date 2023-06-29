Corporate Hands | Hanover Kiwanis gets CIBC FirstCaribbean boost for autism awareness

The Autism Awareness Programme of the Kiwanis Club of Ramble, Hanover, received a boost to their ‘Run For Autism’ from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Here, Distinguished Lieutenant Governor Lisa Blake Golding of the Kiwanis Club of Kingston accepts a cheque on behalf of her colleagues in Hanover from the bank’s managing director, Nigel Holness. Proceeds from the run benefit institutions that cater to the development and care of children with autism and help to support family members who lack the knowledge and funds to provide care for affected children.