More businesses facing closure over raw sewage in Falmouth

Mayor of Falmouth Colin Gager says some 67 businesses along Tharpe Street in Trelawny are facing closure as the area continues to be affected by raw sewage.

Addressing a Mayor's Forum on Wednesday night, Gager said this is bad for the economic life of the area.

"Ever since the reef was widened to accommodate the pier there has been an extra flow of water coming into the town. This extra flow pushed the sewage from businesses along Tharpe Street out into the road. This has caused problems for [the] public health [department] and the municipality. Already there have been closures of businesses along the thoroughfare."

The mayor stated that efforts have been made to address the issue but the cost has been prohibitive.

He said the price tag is over $100 million.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Gager said representation has been made to the Ministry of Local Government, which he said has promised $4 million to undertake the washing of the street.

Joy Roberts, Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations, speaking at the forum, stated that a solution is needed in light of tourism interest in the town.

"It is important that the sewage problem be sorted out as this can have a negative impact on cruise passengers. Jamaica's tourism needs to ensure that the US$125 estimated to be spent by disembarking passengers is maximised."

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.