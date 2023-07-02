‘I am blessed’

Ninety-nine-year-old Robert Tracey believes that his longevity and the prosperity now being experienced by his children are a direct result of his relationship with God.

A dedicated Christian, he said he has always been involved in service.

“I learned to love God so early that I became a deacon when I was 22 years old, and I am now a happy ex-deacon of the same church,” Tracey said.

In fact, if the Tabernacle Church in Sturge Town, St Ann, has a historical registry of membership, the name Tracey would be permanently etched on it.

“I have been living a Christian life from I was young. My parents were devout church members, and it has been no different with me.”

The former cattle farmer, who was born on July 19, 1923 to Evangeline and Alexander Tracey in Sturge Town, St Ann, became a tailor by trade. Later he would develop skills and be recognised as the community veterinarian.

“When I decided to stop sewing, I started to be the community vet, and I was very good at it. When the calves or goat can’t born dem call me and me deal with it,” Tracey said.

Tracey married Muriel at 33 years old, spawning a relationship which blossomed for decades, and produced five children.

“I was married for 65 years to a godly woman. She cared for me greatly until her passing on April 19, 2020. Her death only strengthens me on my journey as God is the greatest,” Tracey said.

He said he raised dairy cattle for milk production and was able to finance the education of his five children and care for his family.

Two of his children endorsed the account given by Tracey on his spiritual relationship, his hard-working nature and his devotion to caring for his family.

“My father would have us taking bottles of milk to sell, while he would supply other buyers who needed the large silver containers. It was tiring but he said it was God’s desire for us to do honest work,” Stewart said.

He claims a wholesome lifestyle with few restrictions to his diet.

“I don’t drink milk. Everything have to be sweetened with sugar only. I do not drink anything from the fridge (room temperature only) and I really love God and that is all,” he said.

Fast-forward to today and the family now comprises five children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The nonogenarian who resides with his daughter Donna Tracey at 560 Monza in Portmore, St Catherine, is a beacon of light to those around him.

“I am blessed and it really feels good to see how my children care for me. This one is mi first daughter and I call her mi modda as she is really caring, and that help me to live even longer,” he said.

He told Family and Religion that he believes his lifestyle continues to be a blessing to his family – his interactions are heavily doused with wittiness, good manners and kindness.