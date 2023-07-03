CHOGM to be held in Samoa in 2024

The prime minister of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, and the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, KC, have announced that the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will be held in Apia, Samoa, beginning on October 21, 2024.

CHOGM – customarily held every two years – is the Commonwealth’s primary political meeting. Building on progress since CHOGM 2022, leaders will deliberate on global economic, environmental and security challenges, and discuss how the contemporary Commonwealth can work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, growth, and empower the Commonwealth’s 1.5 billion young people to build a more peaceful, sustainable future.

Commonwealth leaders selected Samoa as the incoming chair-in-office and host of the next CHOGM at last year’s Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda. It will be the first CHOGM to be held in a Pacific Small Island Developing State and the first since Gabon and Togo officially joined the Commonwealth, increasing the number of member nations to 56.

Alongside meetings of heads of government, which will include a Commonwealth leaders-only retreat, CHOGM week will include meetings of foreign ministers and a range of high-level forums and events to engage young people, civil society, women, business leaders and international institutions.