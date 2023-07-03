Busy summer season expected for Sangster Int’l

Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James is anticipating a strong summer season.

The gateway is operated by MBJ Airports Ltd.

MBJ indicated in a release that, with the last three months, from April to June, showing gains above 10 per cent over 2022, the 2023 summer season is anticipated to record an increase in passenger traffic.

The traffic recorded for the last three months represent the highest number of arriving and departing passengers in history at SIA, with over 400,000 total passengers per month. This trend is expected to continue into July and August, resulting in high passenger traffic volume throughout the terminal and airport.

To reduce wait times and queues in Arrivals, all arriving passengers are encouraged to complete the Immigration and Customs form online at https://enterjamaica.com. Each arriving passenger is required to complete the Immigration and Customs form.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

To reduce wait times and queues in Departures, all departing passengers are encouraged to make transportation arrangements to be at the airport with additional time to enter the airport for check-in three hours prior to the scheduled departure time, especially during the peak operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will reduce the risk of flight delays and the possibility of passengers missing their flights.

Departing passengers should also check in online and utilise mobile boarding passes where available; passengers are encouraged to check in online and save the boarding pass to their device prior to arrival at the airport; passengers with a mobile boarding pass who are not checking in bags should proceed directly to the security checkpoint. Passengers checking in bags should proceed to the airline counter.

Said MBJ: “We welcome the cooperation of our industry partners: hotels, tour operators and destination management companies to facilitate and assist departing guests with arrival to the airport for check-in three hours before the scheduled departure time and online check-in, as we seek to enhance the airport experience and provide the best service level.”