Titchfield High School receives smartboard

Through a private/public partnership between the Ministry of Education, Promethean, Creative Tech and Source Technology, Titchfield High School received a smartboard to assist in effective teaching.

The Internet board was unveiled last Friday at Titchfield High in Portland during a ceremony attended by Technology and Science Minister, Daryl Vaz; East Portland Member of Parliament Annmarie Vaz; a team from Promethean and Creative Technology; and Yashieka Blackwood-Grant, acting regional director of the Ministry of Education and Youth Region 2.

The board, which is designed to enhance the learning experience of students at the grade-10 level and beyond, who are studying the sciences, was seen as a welcome initiative.

Dary Vaz spoke about the importance of assisting students in ensuring that they get the best educational opportunity. He said that through dialogue between Education Minister and Youth Fayval Williams and his wife, member of parliament for Portland Eastern, Annmarie Vaz, consideration was given to Titchfield High School, as a result of its high education standard and consistent performance.

FUTURE LEADERS

“For me is a significant commitment by the government of Jamaica on you the students and your future, because you are the future and you will be the future leaders of Jamaica in all different spheres in years to come, “commented Vaz.

He added, “I encourage you to continue doing what you are doing and don’t make anybody distract you. Education is the key to your future. And when you are finished you will be able to help the youngsters that are coming up in your household and in your neighbourhood, because you will be in a position, in terms of not only your job, but your earnings.”

Meantime Blackwood-Grant said that the Ministry of Education and Youth welcomes, what she described as a benevolent gift, which she said will greatly benefit the students at Titchfield High aimed at providing a more interacting and engaging learning and teaching environment for the students.

“The ministry welcomes this initiative. We are dedicated to identify solutions like these that are designed to turn our classrooms into spaces that are considered smart, “she said.

“The ministry of education has been emphasising stem or seen science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and, of course the arts. And this is what we built our curriculum on. And so we are thankful today, because we are keen on bringing to our students more ICT (information and communication technology) tools and this is a step in that direction,” she added.