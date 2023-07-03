Unidentified man found dead in Portland with head bashed in

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch in Port Antonio, Portland, are probing the death of an unidentified man, whose body was found along Harbour Street on Monday morning with the head bashed in.

Police sources say the body was discovered in a drain shortly after 5a.m. Monday by a passer-by, who raised an alarm.

Upon inspecting the body, investigators noted the head injury and said there were no other visible wounds.

The police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased.

The body has since been transferred to the morgue.

- Gareth Davis

