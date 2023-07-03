JLP activist killed in Montego Bay

A Jamaica Labour Party activist and businessman was shot and killed while another man was shot and injured along Railway Lane in Montego Bay, St James, on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as George Henry, otherwise called 'Hulla', 61-year-old, of Railway Lane.

It is reported that about 8:00 p.m., Henry was at a shop he operates along Railway Lane when a lone gunman walked up to him and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

Henry died on the spot.

Another man was also shot and injured during the incident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.