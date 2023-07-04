Johnson Smith reaffirms Jamaica's commitment to CARICOM

Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to continue working within CARICOM as the regional bloc celebrates its 50th anniversary.

In a message to mark today's CARICOM Day celebration, she said the theme, '50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build on', provides an opportunity for reflection on the progress made on the path towards regional integration and development, while providing an opportunity for assessment on the way forward.

She said, as the region prepares for the next 50 years, the many lessons learnt and experience gained over the years should prove useful as it seeks to navigate the various challenges in a post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

"These include addressing issues such as the impact of climate change, climate financing, natural disasters, food and energy insecurity, graduation based on GDP (gross domestic product) per capita, transnational organised crime and the region's inherent vulnerabilities to external shocks," Johnson Smith said.

"Through coordinated action and commitment to regional integration objectives we will be able to ensure that the region is able to deal with these challenges while consolidating gains," she continued.

Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago were the four founding Member States which signed the historic Treaty of Chaguaramas on July 4, 1973.

In 2001, Jamaica also signed the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas which established a framework for deeper integration through the Free Movement of Skills, Goods and Services under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) regime.

