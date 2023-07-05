Allen says PNP has ‘work to do’

WESTERN BUREAU:

SENATOR JANICE Allen, the sole parliamentarian and political organiser for the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) in Region 6, has cautioned delegates and party supporters against becoming too relaxed in light of the latest poll results commissioned by the PNP and conducted by Don Anderson.

According to the results of the June 2023 poll, more Jamaicans say they would vote for the PNP if elections were held today. Additionally, 30.2 per cent of respondents assigned the PNP a favourable rating, compared to 25 per cent for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

On Sunday at the public session of the Mount Salem Division conference at the Mount Salem Primary and Infant School, Allen implored the party’s workers to return to the trenches, hills, and valleys and provide a solution to the current problems facing the people.

Allen stated: “We are in a good position, but it is not time for us to become complacent. In order to get where we want to go and maintain our advantage, we have work to do, beginning with the Mount Salem Division.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is one of three divisions in the St James West Central constituency, where Marlene Malahoo-Forte of the JLP is the incumbent member of parliament. Mount Salem is traditionally a PNP stronghold. However, results from the last general elections did not reflect the party’s customary performance.

“This division is supposed to be our strongest in the constituency and, in order to win the constituency, we have to secure the strongest first,” said Allen as she pressed home the importance of getting the political work done.

“And that means that we have less than a year to get our house in order, because, if we think that the government is going to roll over and accept that they’re behind us in the polls, we have another thing coming,” she continued.

“From Crawford Street to Piggott Street, to Tucker, to Catherine Mount and Westgate Hills, we have work to do because we are not going to win simply because we ‘feel good’ or because we are ahead right now. We can only win when we get out there, know where the voters are, understand their needs, and address them,” Allen insisted.

The veteran PNP political organiser has also placed party supporters on high alert for a comeback by the governing JLP, as they are dissatisfied with the most recent poll results.

In addition, the poll revealed that more than 50 per cent of Jamaicans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. A total of 53.3 per cent of respondents had a negative opinion of the government, 15.6 per cent had a positive opinion, two per cent, while that of prime minister Andrew Holness has decreased by 1.5 per cent. Of Jamaicans polled, 54.5 per cent held a favourable opinion of Holness while 53.2 per cent were in support of Golding.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com