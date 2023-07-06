Larceny charge dismissed against man after 14 years

A larceny charge against a St Catherine resident, who was before the court for more than 14 years, was on Wednesday dismissed for want of prosecution.

Lorenzo Douse's larceny case was adjourned in 2009 sine die or without a fixed resumption date.

When the matter came up in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday attorney Kaydia Williams made an application for the matter to be dismissed.

Williams told the court that for over 14 years her client has been suffering from the inconvenience of the matter hanging over his head.

She told Parish Court Judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon that with so many years elapsed, it was unjust to continue to deprive Douse of travelling privileges.

The court then ruled that the matter should be discharged for want of prosecution.

The court also gave written instructions for Douse's travel documents be returned to him.

It was alleged that in 2007 Douse was one of four people charged with simple larceny.

In 2009 the case was adjourned sine die against Douse, while two of his co-accused were convicted and given suspended sentences.

No mention was made of the status of the other accused.

- Rasbert Turner

