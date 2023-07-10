Catholic church confirms priest arrested for alleged sexual abuse

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston has confirmed that a priest was detained by the police on July 5 following an allegation of sexual abuse.

It says it will be cooperating fully with the relevant authorities on the matter.

"Acknowledging the implications and seriousness of this case, the Archbishop immediately removed the priest from all active pastoral ministry in the diocese," it said in a media release on Monday evening.

The Archdiocese of Kingston also said it "wishes to express publicly its deep concern for all parties involved in this reported incident."

It's understood that the priest is accused of committing several sexual offences against a 12-year-old girl in Portmore, St Catherine.

The police are reportedly expected to charge him later this week.

