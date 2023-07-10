M16 rifle seized in Spanish Town, man arrested

The police on Sunday arrested a man in relation to the seizure of an M16 rifle along with ammunition in Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

He is being held on suspicion of breaches of the Firearms Act.

He is to be questioned in the presence of his attorney.

The police report that about 5 a.m., a team carried out an operation in the community, which is located along the popular St John's Road.

The team went into a lane and during a search, the weapon with a magazine containing five 5.56 rounds of ammunition was seized, according to the police.

The man, who is an auto-body repairman, was held.

His name is being withheld pending further investigation.

- Rasbert Turner

