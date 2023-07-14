Task force on artificial intelligence to be set up

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon is moving to establish a task force to conduct research into artificial intelligence (AI).

In her maiden presentation to the State of the Nation Debate in the Upper House on Friday, Morris Dixon, said the task force will be directed to provide an evidence-based foundation for the development of a national AI policy.

She told members of the Senate that the task force's research will comprehensively analyse the current state of AI in Jamaica, including research and development activities, adoption levels, and challenges faced by various sectors of the economy.

According to Morris Dixon, the task force is also expected to identify opportunities for the adoption of AI technologies, potential areas of economic growth and development, and potential social impacts.

“We must understand the risks and implement the necessary safeguards to allow us to respond to the rapid rate of technological change and to ultimately scale with confidence,” she said.

