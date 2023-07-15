Cadet Force promoting youth development

The Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) is being touted as the ideal organisation for the development of well-rounded young people.

The entity caters to youth aged 14 to 18, equipping them with the discipline and positive values and attitudes to become good citizens through training in paramilitary skills, leadership, citizenship and life skills.

Regiment Commander for the Northern Regiment of the JCCF, Lieutenant Colonel Nicolas Taylor, said that regardless of the social and economic background of the teen, the JCCF is the guaranteed avenue to enhance their development.

“It is what they are socialised to believe that causes them to act in a certain way. The JCCF is that vehicle that will offer that level of socialisation that will cause them to move in the right direction,” he noted.

Taylor pointed out that the paramilitary training that the cadets undergo fosters a culture of respect that will help reduce violence.

“If you should introduce all the youngsters of high-school age to the JCCF they would have learned how to respect themselves and respect their fellow man, then what will happen is that you will have people appreciating each other. The untoward behaviour would be basically non-existent,” he pointed out.

Turning to the training provided in weaponry, he said that this provides the youngsters with a greater understanding of security and responsibility.

“A lot of people may ask, ‘why is the cadet force teaching skill at arms?’, but when you teach a youngster how to behave, not just with weapons, they will have the proper skill, guidance and knowledge to know how to operate, and, as a result, they will move in the right direction,” the lieutenant-colonel said.

He said that the JCCF also provides opportunities for skills development.

“Joining the JCCF will expose you to different disciplines, such as infantry training, aeronautics training, seamanship, music, journalism, public speaking, first aid, drum and bugle. All these disciplines are available that will occupy the minds of the youngsters in a positive way, thus making them rounded and dynamic individuals,” he pointed out.

JIS