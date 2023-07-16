Old Yallahs Market property to revert to use as market

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has announced that a new market will be built at the site of the former Yallahs Market in St Thomas, dismissing reports a jerk centre is to be constructed on the land.

“I am aware of the reports to the effect that the site of the former Yallahs Market will be used to establish a jerk centre. I want to make it very clear that no consideration has been made or permission granted for any such venture," McKenzie said.

McKenzie disclosed in a media release that at the end of the current lease arrangements for the property, it will return to the full custodianship of the St Thomas Municipal Corporation.

He further noted that any prospective land arrangement involving a local authority must be submitted to his ministry for consideration.

He said the ministry's Land Divestment Committee reviews these matters and makes recommendations to him. He added that in some cases the approval of Cabinet is also required.

"I also want to give the assurance that any use of this land will be properly approved and made public. The ministry will not allow any deviation from the laws and policies that exist to preserve the financial integrity of the local government system," McKenzie stated.

