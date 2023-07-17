Holness urges EU to help fund humanitarian response for Haiti

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has urged countries in the European Union (EU) to seriously consider contributing financially to the efforts to help alleviate the humanitarian and security challenges facing Haiti.

He made the call while addressing he EU-Caribbean Leaders Meeting today in Brussels, Belgium.

Holness stated that the recent earthquake, flooding, and prevailing political and economic turmoil have exacerbated the challenges faced by the Haitian people, particularly women and girls, due to gang violence and widespread insecurity.

Holness noted that the 2023 UN Humanitarian Response Plan requires US$720 million to support some three million Haitians affected by extreme gang violence, hunger and cholera, but is currently only 23 per cent funded.

"We know that the EU and individual EU countries have been providing technical and financial support. This is well-appreciated especially as Europe confronts the ravages of war on its own front step. However, much more is needed to ease the suffering of the Haitian people," Holness told EU leaders.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He further pointed out that the Haitian National Police is in need of financing, training and equipment to tackle the deplorable security conditions. The UN Basket Fund, established for this purpose, is also in need of further funding.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.