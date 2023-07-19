COVID-19 cases still on the rise

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica continues to rise.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said cases have moved from an average of 100 per month since January to over 130 infections as at this week.

He was speaking on Wednesday at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The health minister stated that isolation ward occupancy at hospitals is now at 30 per cent of available space.

The number of persons classified as moderately ill has jumped from 12 to 22 in a week.

Two people are severely ill, however, there are no critically ill cases.

“We not seeing any significant increase in deaths…but the fact that we are seeing increases in positivity, it means that it will have an impact on hospitalisation and bed occupancy, and the fact that people are in hospital means the probability of people dying will increase, so we can't take it lightly,” said the health minister.

Tufton noted that the increase in COVID-19 cases will also impact hospital wait time.

But stating that the current variant strains are considered relatively mild, he said the government's policy is to learn to live with COVID-19.

However, he warned at-risk individuals to take necessary precautions.

“Our message continues to be if you are vulnerable, if you are in doubt, if you are concerned, see your doctor. There are infection prevention and control mechanisms that are standard operating procedures such as mask-wearing, sanitisation, avoiding of crowds, particularly if you fall in the vulnerable category…over 65, underlying conditions, cancers, front-line workers,” he said.

He added that the health ministry will continue to monitor the situation.

- Sashana Small

