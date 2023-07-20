NWC to replace section of downtown Kingston sewers

The National Water Commission (NWC) is moving to carry out emergency work on its sewers in downtown Kingston following the collapse of a section of the network.

It says it's now seeking to engage a competent contractor to urgently replace 630 meters of sewers along West Street, between its intersections with Beckford Street and Water Lane, and Matthews Lane, between its intersections with Barry Street and Water Lane.

The NWC says the collapse of a section of the aged 250-millimetre asbestos cement sewers in the area has resulted in frequent sewer blockages and overflowing sewage from several manholes.

It says a wastewater engineering report on the problem has identified the need for replacement of the section of sewers. The NWC will also upgrade the sewers to a diameter of 300 millimetres, increasing the carrying capacity and reducing the risk of future challenges once used properly.

The NWC says the work is expected to commence immediately after the mobilisation of the qualified contractors. It is estimating the works will take approximately two weeks to complete.

