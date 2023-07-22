Bayka arrested for using profanity at Sumfest

Dancehall artiste Bayka was arrested for using profanity as he performed on Night One of Reggae Sumfest, now under way in Montego Bay, St James.

The artiste, whose given name is Ronaldo Billings, was called off stage with about two minutes remaining in his set after he ignored warnings to desist from using expletives.

Bayka was taken to the police post at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre, where the festival is being held.

"Mi a go tell any odda artiste weh come pan da stage ya tonight the police are very adamant that anyone a yuh curse any curse word you will be sanctioned to the Montego bay Police Station. Caan seh mi never did a warn unnu," host Pretty Boy Floyd warned after Bayka left the stage.

He also told patrons "unnu can boo all unnu want, unnu nah go a jail wid dem."

