GoodHeart | Andrae Forrester shines at Early Stimulant Programme graduation ceremony

Guests gathered inside the Apostolic Church of Jamaica’s Bethel Temple in Kingston rose to their feet in applause at the end of seven-year-old Andrae Forrester’s valedictory speech during the Early Stimulant Programme (ESP) 2023 graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

The youngster, who was born with cerebral palsy, delivered an inspiring presentation on behalf of his peers, in which he noted their challenges and achievements and thanked teachers, parents and various stakeholders for their support.

The children, who have various disabilities, stand as testament that “every child can learn, and every child must”, he pointed out.

“I’d like to say thanks to our parents who never gave up. Thanks to our family members and friends who have helped us. We love you,” he said.

Forrester was among the 45 students to graduate from the programme, which is an initiative under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the ceremony, the children were presented with certificates and school bags in preparation for the next stage of their education.

Some of the students will be enrolled in special education primary-level programmes, while others will matriculate to the regular school system.

Forrester will continue his education at Ardenne Preparatory School in September.

Teacher, Jacqueline Lindo, describes Forrester as a “resilient child” who is eager and quick to learn.

“He’s friendly and he tries every little thing … Even though he is challenged physically, he will try anything that is presented to him,” she said.

She notes that while Forrester has only been reading fluently for a few months, he always excelled in mathematics.

“He’s very good at numbers. I taught him multiplication and he’s now at the 12 timetable,” she said, noting that he also has a “good memory”.

Lindo anticipates that Andrae will continue to excel at the primary level because “nothing hinders him”.

Portfolio Minister Pearnel Charles Jr., who delivered the keynote address, said some 20,000 children have benefited from the ESP since its inception in 1975.

“The ministry has been and will continue to work tirelessly to build greater awareness and acceptance of children and other persons with disabilities within our society. This government believes that all children should receive equal opportunities,” he said.

The ESP provides early intervention for children 0-6 years with various types of developmental disabilities. These include cerebral palsy, which affects a person’s ability to maintain balance and posture; autism; Down’s syndrome; developmental delay and more.

Children are referred to the programme by healthcare workers, educators, social workers, parents and other agencies serving young children.

The main objective of the programme is to assist children to develop mentally, socially, physically and to reach their maximum potential.