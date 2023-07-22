GoodHeart | Former headmaster honoured with mural

The life, work and legacy of former headmaster at Manning’s School, Herbert George Neita, was celebrated recently with the unveiling of a mural at the institution by the Manning’s School Class of 1983 Foundation.

Neita, or ‘Herbie’ as he was affectionately called, hailed from the hills of Glengoffe in St Catherine. From an early age Neita recognised the importance of service and the value of education for the betterment of mankind.

He joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) at age 17 and left for England in 1944. He enrolled in classes offered by the RAF while he was in the armed forces. After his discharge form the army, he completed several qualifications in economics and teacher education in London and Australia.

His teaching career took him to Central Branch, Munro College, Manchester High School, Cornwall College, Adderley High School in Nassau, Bahamas and then Manning’s School. At Manchester High School he was the deputy headmaster, and then served in the capacity as acting headmaster.

Neita served as headmaster at Manning’s School from 1973 to 1988. After leaving Manning’s School, Neita served as a consultant to the Ministry of Education and as chairman of the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

For his service to Jamaica, he was bestowed with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service in 1979.

SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

According to Dianne Parram, chair of Manning’s School Class of 1983 Foundation, students who attended Manning’s School in the 1970s and 1980s value the significant impact that Neita had on their lives.

“As children, we looked to him for leadership and he delivered time and again, with his own unique style. As adults, we honour him in all that we do. He has left a solid legacy that is unmatched. It is our hope that current and future students will draw inspiration from this mural and explore the ways in which artistic skills can impact society,” Parram said.

The project she said was actualised from a WhatsApp group created in 2022 by members of the graduating class of 1983. In thanking the generous alumni who funded the project, Parram said she was pleased by the unwavering support from the group members.

“Our members are alumni who are willing to give of their time, talents, and finances. The class of 1983 discussed the idea for the artwork, funded it without hesitation and watched in amazement as the artist exceeded our expectations in bringing the concept to life. I am humbled to belong to such a visionary group. It is my hope that our contribution is reflected in the mural, and that we all gained as much from this journey as was contributed,” Parram said.

Art, she said unites, but to engage with art we must embrace the possibility that different perspectives can coexist. “Art means tolerance. Art illustrates the ideal that difference enriches. Art encourages questioning, reflecting, and sharing. I invite everyone to do exactly that with the unveiling of this mural honouring Mr Neita,” Parram said.

Neita, she said, was fond of putting his spin on one of President John F. Kennedy’s famous quotes. “Ask what you can do for your school not what your school can do for you,” he would say.

“This mural is meant to be a permanent reflection of Mr Neita’s stature, and impact. It is meant to communicate visually that a life well lived will touch others, even when we are no longer here in the flesh. It is meant to show that art gives meaning to our lives,” Parram said.

She indicated that there was a lot of behind-the-scenes work, as is the case with any great project. “I would like to personally recognise Ricardo Scott, and Chris Scott, who became a part of the mural team, for making this project a reality. You provided artistic expertise, ethical interactions, and professionalism,” Parram said.

“Ricardo and Chris, it is because of you that this mural is so rich with meaning and such a compelling masterpiece to view. You have produced a stunning piece of art, that will be a source of pride not only for members of Manning’s School, but for the Savanna-lar-Mar community as well. Thank you for taking this journey with us Ricardo and Chris. Thank you for gifting the world with your talents, for sharing your skills with us, and for teaching us so much,” she added.

