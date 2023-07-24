Nurses hailed for ‘resolve under pressure’

For just over two decades, LASCO has demonstrated its commitment to the development of Jamaica and the Jamaican people through sustained support of nurses and by extension, the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ).

Last Friday, the LASCO Chin Foundation and the Nurses Association of Jamaica bore witness to the upliftment of nurses who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, compassion, and innovation in their field at the 2023-2024 LASCO/NAJ Nurse and Student Nurse of the Year Awards Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

A pinnacle of recognition for outstanding nurses in Jamaica, the LASCO/NAJ Nurse and Student Nurse of the Year Awards continues to unite and inspire the nursing fraternity under one cause … celebrating their tireless service to all Jamaicans. In a touching tribute to Lascelles Chin, the late founder and executive chairman of LASCO Affiliated Companies, past and present Nurses of the Year shared a special dedication to the beloved ‘Las’ as he was fondly remembered.

At the close of the ceremony, Nurse Shantal Remekie walked away with the prestigious Nurse of the Year trophy, a cash award of $200,000 and a host of other gift tokens.

Residing in St Andrew, the Charge Nurse at the University Hospital of the West Indies, Medicine and Nephrology Programme is deeply passionate about charitable work, especially in areas concerning community health and wellness. She is determined to elevate the status of nursing across the island.

Inga Hunter Martin, ward nurse manager at the Hope Institute Hospital, took the first runner-up spot while Roshelle Mendez, registered nurse at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, claimed the second-runner up spot. Among numerous gift baskets and prizes, the runners-up received LASCO sectional trophies along with a cash award of $150,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Lasting impact

During her remarks, Professor Rosalea Hamilton, CEO of the LASCO Chin Foundation, impressed upon the awardees to be mindful of and celebrate the lasting impact of their care on the sick and infirm, as well as their families and wider society.

“Each year, at the Nurse and Student Nurse of the Year Awards we reflect on the work and worth of our nurses; we exalt your resolve under pressure, your gentle hands and the passion of your advocacy. This morning let us also celebrate the characteristics – intelligence, trustworthiness, competence, friendliness and confidence – that reverberate with each patient and their families when they first encounter a nurse,” she stated.

“The future of nursing in Jamaica depends heavily upon the zest of the leaders and policy-makers to drastically improve your working conditions, access to resources and fair compensation. But it does not rest on these alone, you must also play your part by staying true to your oath. Each of you must protect and fight for the impression you leave on those in your care.”

Under the 2023 theme Our Nurses, Our Future, the coveted Student Nurse of the Year Award was bestowed upon Bobbie-Ann Collins of the Excelsior Community College School of Nursing. A staunch advocate for mental health awareness; the St Thomas native is driven by a personal mission to drastically reduce inequities faced by persons living with mental health challenges.

LASCO has collectively invested $6.2 million to support the nurses’ activities this year.