Medical Associates transforms as first-world facility

Medical Associates has undertaken a complete transformation going beyond aesthetics.

The remodelling exercise is the first step of a broader plan being implemented by Caribbean Health Systems, a St Lucia-registered entity that has acquired the hospital.

Dr Samantha Johnson, business development and operations lead at Medical Associates, stated, “Our vision is a comprehensive upgrade for all departments, aligning with the ethos of our new parent company. It’s a step-by-step process, and we’ve initiated this transformation where it impacts most - the most utilised areas. This is just one aspect of our extensive rebranding, aiming to establish Medical Associates as the leading name in patient-focused healthcare.”

The physical renovation signals an aura of patient-centric care. The revitalised foye stamps the hospital as a leading provider of top-notch care in an inviting environment and reflects its dedication to health care excellence.

Enhancements

The operating theatre’s face lift, swapping the previous blue and yellow for a more serene and sophisticated mix of white, blue, and grey, is a symbol for the enhancements to patient care and staff wellbeing.

She added, “We have not just brightened the space but also reinvigorated the patient care ethos. Generally, people sometimes avoid or dislike going to hospitals due to preconceived negative thoughts and even experiences. We’re actively working to change that perception and experience for the people of Jamaica.”

Simultaneously, with state-of-the-art technology and equipment, patients will soon benefit from the affordable and most advanced healthcare on the island.

Johnson underscored that, “A patient’s sense of comfort and safety should start from the moment they walk through our doors. This is part of the transformation we are undertaking.”

This strategic transformation is aimed at ensuring a seamless transition as well as continuity in patient care. Shortly, another milestone on the transformation journey will begin when work commences on the heavily utilized, Accident and Emergency department.

David Walcott, outgoing co-chair and managing director of Medical Associates, said, “Our ongoing transformation is not limited to physical renovations, but rather it’s a revitalisation of the body, soul, and mind of our hospital. We’re instilling a newfound vigour into the very fabric of our institution, inspiring our staff to reach new heights of compassion and professionalism, while ensuring our patients feel safe, cared for, and at ease.”

While the renovation adds an aesthetic appeal, the medical staff acknowledges the holistic changes, praising the enhanced work environment that boosts productivity and inspires them to continue to provide professional and compassionate care.

Walcott affirmed, “We are rejuvenating our infrastructure, renewing our commitment to patient care, and reinvigorating our collective mindset. We are not just renovating a building, but we’re also reshaping the heart and spirit of Medical Associates.”

Medical Associates was acquired by Caribbean Health Systems Limited in February. The shareholders of CHS on record are Novamed Inc, First Rock Real Estate Investments and Health Ventures Limited. CHS has committed to transforming the 64-year-old Kingston-based hospital into the Caribbean’s largest private healthcare facility that prides itself on the use of modern technology and first-class services.