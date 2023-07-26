Man on murder charge held with illegal gun in Westmoreland

A man on a murder charge was on Tuesday taken into custody on gun possession following a police operation in Hertford district, Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Romario Yee, 28, of Domfries Street, Denham Town in Kingston and Hertford, Whithorn, Westmoreland, was later charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The police report that about 10 p.m. on Monday, lawmen conducted an operation at a premises where Yee occupied.

During the search, six nine-millimetre rounds of ammunition were found in his possession, according to the police.

The police say a further search of the premises was conducted the following morning and a nine-millimetre pistol was seized.

He was arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Yee was recently charged with murder in Denham Town, Kingston and was ordered by the court to relocate, which saw him moving to Westmoreland.

