Police Federation chairman Corporal Rohan James interdicted

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Rohan James has been interdicted following strong statements he made against the Police High Command at a recent funeral.

In a letter dated July 26 and obtained by The Gleaner, James was cited for remarks made on July 15 and after a probe, disciplinary action was recommended.

James has been critical of the High Command's handling of the issue of overtime pay.

The letter states that James will receive 3/4 pay with immediate effect during the interdiction.

James is to cease duties with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in keeping with Regulations (35)1 of the Police Service Regulations, 1961.

He is to hand over his identification card and all government-issued property in his possession upon receipt of the notice.

The notice also states that James is not to leave the island without the permission of the Governor General and should provide two months' notice of planned travel with the senior superintendent in charge of the division.

James is also to give all contact details to the police and updates if and when changes are made to his place of abode.

Repeated efforts by our news team to reach Corporal James were futile.

-Andre Williams

