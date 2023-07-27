St Catherine truck driver freed of murder and gun charges

A man who was last year branded as one St Catherine's most wanted has been freed of murder and gun charges.

Shawn Baxter, otherwise called 'Ballisha' a 29-year-old truck driver from Old Harbour, St Catherine, was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was jointly charged for the murder of Paul Henry otherwise called 'Roofie' of McVickers Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

However, the charges were dismissed on Monday after Judge Leighton Morris ruled that a prima facie case had not been made out against Baxter.

Before the ruling at a committal proceeding in the Gun Court section of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, Baxter's lawyer, Denise Hinson, submitted that his mere presence at the scene of the crime was not enough and that was the extent of the Crown's evidence against Baxter.

The judge, however, found that Baxter's co-accused Shawn Oliver had a case to answer, and he was committed for trial.

It is alleged that on the day in question in July 2021, Baxter was a backseat passenger in a car driven by Oliver on Kepple Lane near Old Harbour, when another man, not yet apprehended but identified as 'Talla', stepped from the car and fired several shots at the now deceased.

Talla reportedly re-entered the car and it sped off.

Following investigations, the two men were arrested and charged.

Attorney-at-law Davian Vassell is representing Oliver.

- Tanesha Mundle

