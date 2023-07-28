Delays expected along Johns Hall to Springfield roadway in St James

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that motorists may experience delays as they traverse the Johns Hall to Springfield roadway in St James on Sunday.

These delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. as the agency works to install a culvert in the vicinity of Dam Road.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, explains that the work to install the culvert will result in a section of the roadway being reduced to single-lane access.

The works form part of a $10 million road improvement contract, which involves drainage improvement, the construction of a retaining wall, and the patching and local rehabilitation of sections of the roadway.

The project is being completed under the Agency's Islandwide Repair to Damaged and Scoured Roads Programme.

Motorists are being reminded to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

