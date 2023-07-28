Woman found dead with stab wound in MoBay

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James have commenced a probe into the death of a woman who was discovered with a stab wound along a section of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard on Friday morning.

The deceased, who is of a dark complexion, slim built, and about 5 feet- 6 inches long, and was clad in a white blouse and a multi-coloured skirt.

It is reported that shortly after midnight, passers-by stumbled upon the woman, who was discovered in a seated position beside a brick wall, in the vicinity of a Burger King outlet along the boulevard.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that she had what appeared to be a stab wound to her back.

She was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hopeton Bucknor

