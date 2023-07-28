Dream drive delivered!

As a determined entrepreneur, Digicel customer Sherrilee Brown was just as strong-minded about owning a Hyundai Tucson some day. Beyond dreaming about it, and even after being denied a loan to own one, Brown hinged her last hope on a long shot win of the SUV of her dreams through the Digicel’s 4 Cars in 4 Weeks summer promotion.

“This has been a long time coming, I’ve always wanted a Hyundai! I saw the promotion, but at no point did I think I would win, I had the desire but I’m so shocked to realise I actually won!” Brown exulted. The St Catherine resident is the third lucky winner of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV in the Digicel 4 Cars in 4 Weeks summer promotion.

As a loyal postpaid customer, Brown qualified to enter the promotion by paying her bills on time and in full. She received the life-changing phone call from Digicel while on her way to the car wash.

Accompanied by her daughter, Jhordann, and son, John-Ross, Brown journeyed to Port Antonio, Portland, where the official handover of the brand new SUV took place at Digicel’s Rev & Win roadshow. Elon Parkinson, head of communications and corporate affairs at Digicel, was thrilled to present the prize to Brown and her children. “This is an incredible moment, and we are very happy to be sharing the joy with Sherrilee and her children. Her determination and belief are incredible, and we wish Sherillee and her family all the best as they drive forward together,” he remarked.

Digicel has been working with Hyundai to deliver the SUVs to its lucky customers in fine style at the roadshows. On hand was Hyundai’s head of corporate and pre-owned sales, Clayton Clarke, who told Brown, “Please, enjoy your car on the open roads, one mile at a time!”

Still overwhelmed with shock and surprise, Brown commented, “Keep up the good work Digicel, I’ve been a customer for over 20 years and I’m always satisfied with your services. Thank you, thank you!”

Between June 23 and July 21, Digicel prepaid and postpaid customers had multiple chances to enter to win daily cash prizes of $40,000 via live radio cash calls, with one very lucky customer speeding off in a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson each week.

With only one car left to be given away, the grand finale handover will take place at the roadshow on August 4 in Ocho Rios, St Ann.